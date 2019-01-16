14 Killed in Kenya Hotel Attack - Al-Shabaab Militants Responsible

An injured woman is evacuated from the scene of an explosion at a hotel complex in Nairobi's Westlands suburb on January 15, 2019, in Kenya. (AFP)

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday said that all attackers who stormed a hotel in the capital with guns and explosives had been eliminated.

Speaking on national television, Kenyatta said: "I can now confirm that the security operation at Dusit complex is over and all the terrorists have been eliminated."

"As of this moment, we have confirmation that 14 innocent lives were lost with others injured."

Al-Shabaab militants on Tuesday attacked an upscale hotel in Nairobi. The attackers blew up their vehicle outside the hotel complex.

Kenyatta lauded security officers for responding quickly saving over 700 people who were in the hotel.

The Kenyan leader who did not reveal the exact number of attackers noted that action will be taken against the Somalia-based al-Shabaab militant group.

"We will seek out every single person who was involved in the funding, planning and execution of the heinous act. We will pursue relentlessly wherever they will be until they are held to account."

He vowed that Kenya will not change its stance in the war against terrorism.

