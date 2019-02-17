14 Tunisians Kidnapped by Libyan Militia, Tripoli Govt Tries to Secure Release

Libyan Foreign Minister Mohamed Taher Siala (Twitter)

"The Libyan government is closely following the case of the kidnapping by a Libyan armed militia of 14 Tunisian nationals who were working in the Libyan city of Zawiya and is ensuring its security," Libyan Foreign Minister Mohamed Taher Siala said on Saturday.

Fourteen Tunisian nationals working in the Libyan city of Zawiya were abducted by a Libyan armed militia while on their way to work last Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, president of the Tunisian Observatory for Human Rights (OTDH) Mustapha Abdelkebir said that the armed group is calling for the release of one of its compatriots detained in Tunisia to release the Tunisian hostages.

"The Libyan authorities have done everything possible to free the Tunisian hostages," Siala stressed during his meeting with his Tunisian counterpart Khemaïes Jhinaoui, on the sidelines of the 55th Munich Security Conference which is taking place from February 15 to 17, 2019 in the German city.

According to a statement from the Foreign Affairs Department, Siala also stressed the importance of stepping up coordination between the Tunisian and Libyan authorities in this regard.

In a statement released on Friday, the Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was closely following the case of the kidnapping of Tunisian nationals.

As soon as he was informed, the Foreign Minister contacted the Libyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs to stress the need to ensure the safety of the detainees, speed up their release and guarantee their safe return, it said in the statement.

According to the same statement, the Tunisian Consulate General in Tripoli was also continuing its contacts with the competent Libyan authorities in order to "put an end to this crisis without delay".

