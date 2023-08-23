Breaking Headline

  3. 15 killed in a railway collapse in India

17 killed in a railway collapse in India

Published August 23rd, 2023 - 07:09 GMT
ALBAWABA - According to Indian authorities, at least 15 were killed in an Indian railway bridge collapse.

At least 17 workers were killed on Wednesday after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed near the Sairang area of Mizoram, Indian police said. Several others are feared trapped at the site, as 35-40 workers were present when the incident occurred around 10 am, about 21 km from Aizawl, they said.

