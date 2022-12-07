  1. Home
150 Injured as two trains crash in Barcelona

View from Barcelona
View from Barcelona (AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA - 150 were injured as two trains crashed into each other at a station in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday. 

The news is trending on the social media with tweets, commentary and hashtags.

According to Anadolu, the injuries were light. The collision was at the Montcada i Reixac station.

