150 Injured as two trains crash in Barcelona

ALBAWABA - 150 were injured as two trains crashed into each other at a station in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday.
Spain’s train crash outside Barcelona 155 people injured https://t.co/xo50W0CoeL— Gsnsp (@DGsnsp) December 7, 2022
The news is trending on the social media with tweets, commentary and hashtags.
Over 150 hurt in Barcelona train crash #İspanya #SpainTrainCrash #BarcelonaTrainCrash #Renfe #cataloniaregion #Espana #Southend #Knutsford #EuropeNews https://t.co/287SJ8tTq3— Europa News (@IndMediaGroup) December 7, 2022
According to Anadolu, the injuries were light. The collision was at the Montcada i Reixac station.