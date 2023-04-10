1531 settlers storm Aqsa Mosque

ALBAWABA - On Monday morning, 1531 stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, under heavy security from Israel police.

The Jerusalem Waqf and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department reported that 1,531 settlers, divided into 23 groups, stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque since Monday morning, from Mughrabi Gate direction.

According to the department, the settlers carried out "provocative" tours in the courtyards of the mosque, received explanations about the "alleged structure", and performed Talmudic rituals in the eastern region of it, before leaving the squares from Chain Gate (English for Bab al-Silsilah) under strict police protection.

The police continued to impose strict procedures and restrictions on the entry of Palestinians to the mosque on the fifth day of the Jewish Passover holiday, as its members and special units have been deployed since the morning in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa and at its gates.

In addition, it continued to restrict the entry of worshipers at dawn and prevented many from entering.

Israel police also prevented the guards of Al-Aqsa Mosque from giving covering clothes to the tourists arriving at the mosque through the Mughrabi Gate and threatened them with arrest.

However, despite the strict measures, there were hundreds of stationed men and women in the courtyards the mosque.

International media outlets reported that Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, had called for extending the days of the settlers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Recently, the mosque was subjected to attacks by settlers, targeting worshipers and seclusions inside al-Qibli prayer hall, with sound bombs, gas, and others.

The attacks led to injuries, hundreds of arrests, and severe damage to the contents of the chapel.