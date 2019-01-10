16 Afghan Police Killed in Taliban Attacks

The latest attack comes a day after a roadside bomb killed an American soldier in Afghanistan's Helmand province (AFP /Shah Marai)

At least 16 police officers were killed Thursday in separate Taliban attacks in northern Afghan province of Takhar, local officials said.

Mohammad Jawad Hijri, spokesman of the Takhar governor’s office, told reporters that the Taliban attacked a police station in Khwaja Ghar district.

Hijri said that the militants killed seven officers and injured six others.

Separately, Baghlan province’s Deputy Council Manager Shamsul Haq Barakzai said militants attacked another police post in Husainhil area of the province.

During the attack, nine police officers were killed and six others were injured, Barakzai said.

Meanwhile, the Taliban asserted that the attack claimed 38 lives of security officers.

