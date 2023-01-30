17 killed, 90 wounded in Pakistan mosque blast

  1. Home
Published January 30th, 2023 - 09:33 GMT
A policeman makes way for an ambulance carrying injured blast victims outside the police headquarters in Peshawar on January 30, 2023. (Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP)

ALBAWABA - At least 17 people were killed and 90 others were wounded in a bomb explosion that targeted a mosque in Peshawar city, Pakistan.

Dozens of casualties were reported in Monday's blast, Pakistani police said. 

Initial reports said that at least 150 worshippers were inside the mosque at the time of the suicide attack in the northwestern Pakistani city. 

The mosque is situated near a police station.

Photos and videos following the attack were shared online, showing rescue teams arriving to help the wounded.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the attack in Peshawar and shared condolences to the victims' families. He wrote: "It is imperative we improve our intelligence gathering & properly equip our police forces to combat the growing threat of terrorism."

