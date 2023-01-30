17 killed, 90 wounded in Pakistan mosque blast

ALBAWABA - At least 17 people were killed and 90 others were wounded in a bomb explosion that targeted a mosque in Peshawar city, Pakistan.

Dozens of casualties were reported in Monday's blast, Pakistani police said.

Initial reports said that at least 150 worshippers were inside the mosque at the time of the suicide attack in the northwestern Pakistani city.

Explosion reported inside a mosque at Peshawar in Pakistan near Police lines. Over 17 killed and 90 injured. pic.twitter.com/I3O8OdLRoA — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) January 30, 2023

The mosque is situated near a police station.

Photos and videos following the attack were shared online, showing rescue teams arriving to help the wounded.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the attack in Peshawar and shared condolences to the victims' families. He wrote: "It is imperative we improve our intelligence gathering & properly equip our police forces to combat the growing threat of terrorism."