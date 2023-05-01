18 dead in tourist bus crash in Mexico

ALBAWABA At least 17 Mexican tourists died and 33 injured when their tourist bus crash into a ravine in the western state of Nayarit, local media reported on Sunday.

The vehicle fell into a 15-meter-deep canyon Saturday night, killing 11 women and seven men onboard, while the injured were taken to three hospitals in the state, the Nayarit State Attorney General's Office said in a statement.

Enrique Alfaro, governor of the state of Jalisco, confirmed that the tourist bus left Tlajomulco in central Jalisco, heading for Guayabitos, a beach destination in Nayarit, where the passengers would be vacationing.