18 dead in tourist bus crash in Mexico

Published May 1st, 2023 - 10:47 GMT
At least 17 Mexican tourists died and 33  injured in bus crash

ALBAWABA At least 17 Mexican tourists died and 33  injured when their tourist bus crash into a ravine in the western state of Nayarit, local media reported on Sunday.

The vehicle fell into a 15-meter-deep canyon Saturday night, killing 11 women and seven men onboard, while the injured were taken to three hospitals in the state, the Nayarit State Attorney General's Office said in a statement.

Enrique Alfaro, governor of the state of Jalisco, confirmed that the tourist bus left Tlajomulco in central Jalisco, heading for Guayabitos, a beach destination in Nayarit, where the passengers would be vacationing.

