19 Years on: America's Heinous War on Iraq Remembered

Published March 20th, 2022 - 12:37 GMT
Baghdad's presidential palace bombed in 2003
Smoke covers the presidential palace compound during a massive US-led air raid in Baghdad, March 2003 (AFP/Getty)

ALBAWABA - Bloggers on the social media are remembering the Iraqi War with much trepidation and a sense of rage. 

It has been 19 years since the war started by the United States under President George W. Bush and his compatriot Tony Blair, the then British British Prime Minister both of whom insisted on having a showdown on Baghdad.

The date 19 March, 2003 will always be remembered in historical memory. It was a date made by the White House to remove Iraqi president Saddam Hussein from power under the pretext he had weapons of mass destruction. 

Although many said that Iraq didn't possess such weapons, nobody believed them and so the war started and Saddam Hussein and his government were removed from power by 9 April. It was swift but bloody with plenty of destruction. Of course non of the weapons were found but the United States continued to maintain the military presence in the country till 2011. 

“Most of the people in my country knew before the US invasion that (weapons of mass destruction) was a pretext, a false flag, that the US and Allied Forces used to make the ends justify the means,” Zaid al-Mahdawi told Anadolu Agency. An Iraqi he was living in Houston who was in Baghdad when the war began.

The social media have been remembering the day of the start of the war under a devastating 'shock-and-awe' military strategy in which in which 7,186 Iraqi civilians were killed in just two months under the “Operation Iraqi Freedom.”

Millions around the world protested the war, especially in the months leading up to it in demonstrations and protests but they fell on deaf ears and a sovereign nation was invaded to destroy its non-existent weapons of mass destruction, in a senseless war that has brought the Iraqi people anything but freedom.


