Breaking Headline

  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Netanyahu: Egyptian borders shooting to be investigated

Netanyahu: Egyptian borders shooting to be investigated

Published June 4th, 2023 - 11:03 GMT
Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, on June 4, 2023. (Photo by RONEN ZVULUN / POOL / AFP)

ALBAWABA - During the Israeli Cabinet meeting this morning, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the attack on the Egyptian borders with Israel on Saturday will be "fully investigated"

Also Read2 injured on Israel-Egypt border2 injured on Israel-Egypt border

Netanyahu said: "Israel passed a clear message to the Egyptian government: We expect the joint investigation to be comprehensive and thorough. This is part of the important security cooperation between us that has benefited both countries for years. We will derive the necessary conclusions regarding our activity at the Southern border," The Jerusalem Post reported. 

Netanyahu's remarks come after an Egyptian guard shot three Israeli soldiers dead amid clashes on the Egypt-Israel border on Saturday. Egyptian authorities say that the incident happened while the guard was chasing drug smugglers across the Egyptian-Israeli borders.

Egyptian authorities did not reveal the shooter's identity, while the Israeli Army released a list of those who were killed in the shooting; Sgt. Lia Ben Nun, St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan, and St.-Sgt. Uri Itzhak Ilouz.

Also Read2 injured on Israel-Egypt border3rd Israeli soldier killed on Egypt-Israel border

 

Tags:IsraelEgyptNetanyahu

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...