Netanyahu: Egyptian borders shooting to be investigated

ALBAWABA - During the Israeli Cabinet meeting this morning, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the attack on the Egyptian borders with Israel on Saturday will be "fully investigated"

Netanyahu said: "Israel passed a clear message to the Egyptian government: We expect the joint investigation to be comprehensive and thorough. This is part of the important security cooperation between us that has benefited both countries for years. We will derive the necessary conclusions regarding our activity at the Southern border," The Jerusalem Post reported.

Netanyahu's remarks come after an Egyptian guard shot three Israeli soldiers dead amid clashes on the Egypt-Israel border on Saturday. Egyptian authorities say that the incident happened while the guard was chasing drug smugglers across the Egyptian-Israeli borders.

Egyptian authorities did not reveal the shooter's identity, while the Israeli Army released a list of those who were killed in the shooting; Sgt. Lia Ben Nun, St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan, and St.-Sgt. Uri Itzhak Ilouz.