2 Israeli settlers wounded near Huwara

ALBAWABA - At least two Israeli settlers were wounded on Sunday in a shooting attack at the Einabus junction near the Palestinian city of Huwara in the West Bank.
The suspect in carrying out a shooting attack south of Nablus was targeted by Israeli security forces, local Palestinian media reported.
تغطية صحفية: "من مكان إصابة منفذ عـــمــلــية حوارة برصاص الاحتلال بعد مطاردة قوات الاحتلال له". pic.twitter.com/m9K2FmtzkF— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) March 19, 2023
The shooter is in serious condition after being shot by Israeli forces.
Israeli media reported that a man and a woman were wounded the former in serious condition and the latter in shock.
Activists and pro-Palestinian advocates warned of further escalation in the West Bank following the Huwara operation.
