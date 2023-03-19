  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. 2 Israeli settlers wounded near Huwara

2 Israeli settlers wounded near Huwara

Published March 19th, 2023 - 03:12 GMT
Huwara
An Israeli soldier keeps a position in the Palestinian town of Huwara, in the occupied West Bank, following a reported shooting attack on an Israeli settler's car, on March 19, 2023. (Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP)

ALBAWABA - At least two Israeli settlers were wounded on Sunday in a shooting attack at the Einabus junction near the Palestinian city of Huwara in the West Bank.

Also ReadIslamic Jihad commander shot dead in SyriaIslamic Jihad commander shot dead in Syria

The suspect in carrying out a shooting attack south of Nablus was targeted by Israeli security forces, local Palestinian media reported.

The shooter is in serious condition after being shot by Israeli forces.

Israeli media reported that a man and a woman were wounded the former in serious condition and the latter in shock.

Activists and pro-Palestinian advocates warned of further escalation in the West Bank following the Huwara operation.

Tags:HuwaraWest BankNablusPalestineIsrael

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...