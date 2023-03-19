2 Israeli settlers wounded near Huwara

ALBAWABA - At least two Israeli settlers were wounded on Sunday in a shooting attack at the Einabus junction near the Palestinian city of Huwara in the West Bank.

The suspect in carrying out a shooting attack south of Nablus was targeted by Israeli security forces, local Palestinian media reported.

تغطية صحفية: "من مكان إصابة منفذ عـــمــلــية حوارة برصاص الاحتلال بعد مطاردة قوات الاحتلال له". pic.twitter.com/m9K2FmtzkF — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) March 19, 2023

The shooter is in serious condition after being shot by Israeli forces.

Israeli media reported that a man and a woman were wounded the former in serious condition and the latter in shock.

Activists and pro-Palestinian advocates warned of further escalation in the West Bank following the Huwara operation.