Islamic Jihad commander shot dead in Syria

Published March 19th, 2023 - 02:18 GMT
Palestinian Islamic Jihad
Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants parade in Khan Yunis town in the southern Gaza Strip on March 2, 2023 in support of the West Bank and Palestinians in Israeli jails. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad said that one of its commanders was shot dead on Sunday in Syria. 

The group accused Israel of targeting its commander Ali Ramzi al-Aswad in Syria.

According to the Islamic Jihad, al-Aswad, 31, was killed "by agents of the Zionist (Israeli) enemy" in the countryside outside of Damascus. 

The group blamed Israel for killing al-Aswad, who is a senior member and engineer of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

In response to allegations, Israel said: "We affirm that we will continue to confront the enemy, attack it and respond to all its crimes against our people and our resistance."

The Islamic Jihad commander is commonly known as Abu Abed al-Rahman.

A statement released by the Islamic Jihad and its armed wing Al-Quds Brigade confirmed the death of al-Aswad, a Palestinian refugee, whose family was deserted from Haifa in 1948 to Syria.

