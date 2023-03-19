Islamic Jihad commander shot dead in Syria

ALBAWABA - Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad said that one of its commanders was shot dead on Sunday in Syria.

The group accused Israel of targeting its commander Ali Ramzi al-Aswad in Syria.

According to the Islamic Jihad, al-Aswad, 31, was killed "by agents of the Zionist (Israeli) enemy" in the countryside outside of Damascus.

🔴🇸🇾🇵🇸 Al-Quds Brigades mourns its martyr, the leader / "Ali Ramzi Al-Aswad" (31 years), from Syria Square, who died this morning in the countryside of Damascus as a result of a cowardly assassination, bearing the fingerprints of the Zionist Israeli enemy. pic.twitter.com/OOQp119YWQ — Haidar Akarar  (@HaidarAkarar) March 19, 2023

The group blamed Israel for killing al-Aswad, who is a senior member and engineer of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

In response to allegations, Israel said: "We affirm that we will continue to confront the enemy, attack it and respond to all its crimes against our people and our resistance."

The Islamic Jihad commander is commonly known as Abu Abed al-Rahman.

A statement released by the Islamic Jihad and its armed wing Al-Quds Brigade confirmed the death of al-Aswad, a Palestinian refugee, whose family was deserted from Haifa in 1948 to Syria.