2 Israelis killed in shooting attack

Published February 26th, 2023 - 03:04 GMT
Two Israeli
Israeli security forces block a road while emergency personnel work at the site of an attack in which two Israelis were killed in Hawara town, in the occupied West Bank on February 26, 2023. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Two Israeli settlers were reportedly killed in a shooting attack in Huwara town, northern West Bank, Israeli sources revealed on Sunday.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the two were identified as Hillel Menachem and Yigal Yaakov Yaniv, living in the Har Bracha settlement.

A person in a car crashed the vehicle of the two settlers before shooting them. The two succumbed to their wounds in a short time.

Israeli security forces launched a search operation to arrest the shooter, who was not identified and managed to flee the site.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that government "will continue to act by all means necessary, with security and operational activities" to catch the attacker who is believed to be a Palestinian, according to social media users.

Due to rising tension between Palestine and Israel, Jordan hosted a meeting at the Red Sea port of Aqaba with the aim to de-escalate tension, and violence as well as to returning the calm.

