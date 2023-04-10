2 migrants killed, 20 missing in Mediterranean

ALBAWABA - German aid group ResQship said that two migrants died and 20 others missing after their vessel sank in the Mediterranean between Tunisia and Italy, AFP reported.

ResQship member Stefen Seyfert added that the boat capsized overnight from Saturday to Sunday.

The group's ship, the Nadir, saved another 22 migrants and transferred them to the Italian island of Lampedusa. It further revealed that a pregnant woman was among the migrants who were saved.

🔴 [1/4] Speechless and devastated. After hours of non-stop distress cases, our crew was alerted to another DC. When they arrived they found about 25 people in the water – they had been in there for about 2 hours already. Our crew was able to recover 22 survivors and 2 deceased. pic.twitter.com/iiqCvw2BEr — RESQSHIP (@resqship_int) April 9, 2023

The captain of the Nadir told AFP that the people who were rescued were from Cameroon, Ivory Coast and Mali, Ingo Werth. They are believed to have paid 3,000 Tunisian dinars (about $980) each to board the ship.

According to the German NGO worker, the vessel carried out about 40 migrants and left the shores of Tunisia before it sank.

🔴 [1/2] Yesterday was an upsettingly sad day. Our crew was able to support 6 boats in distress with about 220 people on board, within only a few hours. Without a break, our crew was called from one distress at sea to the next, sometimes assisting several boats at once. pic.twitter.com/LeFM4rSCfY — RESQSHIP (@resqship_int) April 9, 2023

"We did everything we could to save more people, but didn't manage to," Seyfert noted.

ResQship further prayed for the day in which the "organization and the whole civil fleet are no longer needed."