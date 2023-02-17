Bulgaria finds 18 migrants dead in truck

  1. Home
Published February 17th, 2023 - 02:27 GMT
ALBAWABA - Bulgaria's interior ministry announced finding 18 dead migrants in a truck, local media reported on Friday.

The truck was found on the Sofia Ring Road and is believed to have carried more than 30 migrants.

Five emergency teams arrived at the truck scene and provided first aid to the victims.

According to BNT, the migrants were traveling from the area of the Bulgarian-Turkish border to Dragoman and the area of our border with Serbia.

Tags:MigrantsSofiaBulgariaEUTurkey

