2 Palestinians killed in latest Israel strike in Gaza

ALBAWABA - Two Palestinians were killed and two others were injured in a second Israeli air raid in Gaza Strip, the ministry of health in Gaza revealed on Tuesday.

Israeli army forces released a statement confirming an attack in the city of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

عاجل| وزارة الصحة بغزة تؤكد: "ارتقاء فلسطينيين اثنين وإصابة اثنين آخرين؛ جراء الاستهداف الإسرائيلي شرق خانيونس". — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) May 9, 2023

It said: "A short while ago, an aircraft struck an "alleged" terrorist squad carrying anti-tank guided missiles in the city of Khan Yunis."

On Tuesday morning, the Israeli army conducted air strikes on Gaza killing at least 13 people, including six women and four children, the Palestinian ministry of health reported.

Among the deaths were three members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement; Jihad al-Ghannam, Khalil al-Bahtini, and Tariq Izz al-Deen.