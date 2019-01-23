200 Protesting Bangladeshis in Kuwait Threatened With Deportation

Bangladesh Embassy (Twitter)

About 200 Bangladeshis who demonstrated in front of their embassy for non-payment of their salaries have not only lost their rights, but are being threatened with deportation too, reports Al-Rai daily.

An appeal has been sent to the Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khalid Al-Jarrah to prevent harm being done to them and help them acquire their rights. It has been reported the Bangladeshis resorted to their embassy for help when they felt no one else could help them get their rights, especially since they were not paid the salaries allegedly for about three months.

When at the embassy some of them reportedly went berserk and destroyed the embassy property and as a result the embassy sought the help of local police and some of them were taken into custody, at a time when the concerned authorities turn a blind eye to those who trade in visas.

This article has been adapted from its original source.