21 Die in Istanbul Building Collapse

Turkish child Havva Tekgoz is evacuated by rescuers at the site of a building that collapsed in Istanbul's Kartal district on February 7, 2019. (AFP/ File)

two in serious condition, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said earlier at the Lutfi Kirdar Kartal Training and Research Hospital, where he visited the victims.

Speaking in Istanbul Saturday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed condolences for the victims of the building collapse.

"There are lessons we need to learn," Erdogan said later, visiting the building site.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu had earlier said that those who are found responsible will be held to account.

"Those who lost their loved ones in this incident should be assured the people responsible will be punished," he said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.