24-Hour Lockdown: Jordan Registers 3,443 new Coronavirus Infections

A total of 40 deaths and 3,443 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Jordan Thursday, all of which are local infections, taking the tally since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis to 65,385.



The cases include 2,105 in Amman, 537 in Zarqa, 198 in Irbid- 86 of which in Ramtha, 149 in Aqaba, 145 in Mafraq, 138 in Balqa, 46 in Karak, 44 in Jerash

31 in Ma'an, 23 in Ajloun, 17 in Madaba, and 10 in Tafilah.



The death toll since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis has reached 740.



A total of 176 cases have been admitted to hospitals and 1,260 are currently receiving treatment in hospitals.



A total of 25,558 PCR tests have been conducted Thursday, bringing the total number of tests since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis to 1,808,896.

