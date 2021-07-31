With 241 Tokyo Olympics Marred With COVID

A total of 241 people accredited for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics have contracted the coronavirus, organizers said on Saturday.

The organization committee confirmed that 21 more people, including staff and officials, tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases at the games to 241.

Japan suffers 'extremely frightening' Covid surge one week into Tokyo 2020 Olympicshttps://t.co/8FGhF2w2el pic.twitter.com/6lYD5P1H5s — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) July 31, 2021

None of the athletes competing have contracted COVID-19 over the past day, the committee added, while the newly infected people went into quarantine.

The COVID Delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox and could cause severe illness: CDC https://t.co/W2C5Edsmwh pic.twitter.com/PJyCFb7jpj — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) July 30, 2021

Postponed from last year due to the pandemic, the 2020 Games had hoped to welcome Japanese spectators, but ended up holding competitions in empty Tokyo venues due to the newly resurgent virus.

This article has been adapted from its original source.