With 241 Tokyo Olympics Marred With COVID

Published July 31st, 2021 - 08:20 GMT
None of the athletes competing have contracted COVID-19 over the past day, the committee added, while the newly infected people went into quarantine.

A total of 241 people accredited for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics have contracted the coronavirus, organizers said on Saturday.

The organization committee confirmed that 21 more people, including staff and officials, tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases at the games to 241.

Postponed from last year due to the pandemic, the 2020 Games had hoped to welcome Japanese spectators, but ended up holding competitions in empty Tokyo venues due to the newly resurgent virus.

