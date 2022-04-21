25 Casualties in Explosion at Shiite Mosque in Afghanistan

An explosion at a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan on Thursday April 21, 2022, resulted in at least 25 casualties, according to Taliban officials cited by the international news agency AFP. Casualties can refer to people who have been injured or killed, but the number of deaths and injuries from the explosion has yet to be confirmed.

The blast occurred at a mosque in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif according to Taliban officials, in the second attack against a Shiite target in three days.

"Preliminary reports confirm there are at least 25 casualties," a Taliban official told AFP.