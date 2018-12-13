27 Militants, 1 Soldier Killed in Ongoing Sinai Operations in Egypt

In February, Egypt launched a massive operation against militants in Sinai. (AFP/File photo)

An Egyptian soldier and 27 militants were killed amid an ongoing security operation in the restive Sinai Peninsula and western Egypt, according to the Egyptian military on Wednesday.

In statement, military spokesman Col. Tamer Rifai said 61 vehicles were destroyed and three militants killed near Egypt’s west-northern border.

He said another 24 militants were killed in an exchange of fire, without specifying the location of the clashes.

According to the spokesman, more than 400 suspected militants and criminals were arrested as part of the operation.

He said an Egyptian soldier was killed as part of clashes with the militants.

Since February, the Egyptian army has been waging extensive operations against Sinai-based militants suspected of carrying out a spate of attacks against security forces.

According to figures released by the military, at least 37 soldiers and 321 militants have been killed since the operation began.

The Sinai Peninsula has remained the epicenter of a militant insurgency since mid-2013 when Mohamed Morsi -- Egypt’s first freely elected president -- was ousted in a military coup.

