At 2,700 Cases Violence Against Women Sores in Afghanistan

The Attorney General Office (AGO) says it addressed 2,700 cases of violence against women during the outgoing solar year and individuals punished in these cases did not qualify presidential pardon decrees.

AGO spokesman Jameshid Rassouli said in total 2,701 cases of violence against women had been addressed since December 2018 to date and most of the cases reached their logical conclusion.

“Torture, sexual harassment, sexual attack, disgrace, insult, physical injury and infliction of disability, self-immolation, suicide, forced adultery or Nikkah and others were the cases which involved violence against women,” he said.

Rassouli said the AGO had established certain units working to curb violence against the gender and provide them justice countrywide. Thirty two of such units were being administered by women, he added.

He said the violence against women varied from province to province and its level needed formulation of a counter-strategy.

He said in the past two years the number of female attorneys had increased from three percent to 22 percent – an exemplary recruitment in the AGO history.

He said most of the cases reaching the AGO had been addressed particularly concerning violence against women.

About the increase in incidents of violence against women this year as compared to the previous year, the AGO spokesman said such incidents had not increased but women’s access to justice had improved.

