2.75 Billion COVID-19 Vaccine Shots Administered Worldwide

Published June 24th, 2021 - 06:51 GMT
Over 2.75B COVID-19 vaccines taken worldwide.
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 to inoculate a minor at a vaccination centre in Santiago, on June 23, 2021. Chile began inoculating children from 12-years-old against COVID-19. Martin BERNETTI / AFP
Turkey ranks 9th with more than 44.45M jabs administered while cases worldwide exceed 180M in number

Over 2.75 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given worldwide so far, figures compiled by Our World in Data, a tracking website, showed on Wednesday.

China leads the global count with over 1.07 billion jabs, followed by the US with 319.22 million.

India has administered 294.63 million shots, Brazil 90.08 million, the UK 74.64 million, Germany 68.17 million, France 48.99 million, and Italy 47.17 million.

Turkey ranks ninth on the list with over 44.45 million doses given, followed by Mexico, Spain, Indonesia, and Russia.


The number of doses administered has exceeded that of the population in 11 countries, chiefly the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Malta, Seychelles, San Marino and Israel.

The country with the most doses administered by population is the UAE, with 146.73 doses per 100 people.

Most COVID-19 vaccines are administered in two doses, so the number of shots given is not the same as the number of individuals fully vaccinated.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

