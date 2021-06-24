2.75 Billion COVID-19 Vaccine Shots Administered Worldwide

Over 2.75 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given worldwide so far, figures compiled by Our World in Data, a tracking website, showed on Wednesday.

China leads the global count with over 1.07 billion jabs, followed by the US with 319.22 million.

Thread 🧵



So far at least 2.7 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered worldwide with 40 million shots given every day.



And yet, fewer than 1% of people in low-income countries have received at least one vaccine dose.



The global COVID vaccine divide - explained 👇 pic.twitter.com/DBvcWfqrhY — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) June 23, 2021

India has administered 294.63 million shots, Brazil 90.08 million, the UK 74.64 million, Germany 68.17 million, France 48.99 million, and Italy 47.17 million.

Turkey ranks ninth on the list with over 44.45 million doses given, followed by Mexico, Spain, Indonesia, and Russia.



The number of doses administered has exceeded that of the population in 11 countries, chiefly the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Malta, Seychelles, San Marino and Israel.

The country with the most doses administered by population is the UAE, with 146.73 doses per 100 people.

Over 2.58 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given worldwide so far but which country is on top of the board?#AlBawabaNewshttps://t.co/oEthImncLa — Al Bawaba News (@AlBawabaEnglish) June 21, 2021

Most COVID-19 vaccines are administered in two doses, so the number of shots given is not the same as the number of individuals fully vaccinated.

