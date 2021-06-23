  1. Home
  3. Philippines President: "You Choose, Vaccine, or I Will Have You Jailed"

Published June 23rd, 2021 - 06:46 GMT
Philippine President Duterte threatened to jail anyone who refuses to be vaccinated
A health worker (L) prepares a vial of Chinese Sinovac vaccine against Covid-19 coronavirus inside a movie theatre turned into a vaccination centre in Taguig City suburban Manila on June 14, 2021. Ted ALJIBE / AFP
Rodrigo Duterte's comments follow reports of low turnout at vaccination sites

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to jail anyone who refuses to be vaccinated for the coronavirus as the nation battles one of Asia's worst outbreaks.

Duterte made the comments Monday following reports of low turnouts at vaccination sites in the capital Manila, according to The Straits Times.

"You choose, vaccine, or I will have you jailed," Duterte said during a televised program.

 

"Don't get me wrong, there is a crisis in this country," said Duterte. "I'm just exasperated by Filipinos not heeding the government," he added.

While 1.3 million COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date, 23,749 Filipinos have died from the virus.

As of June 20, approximately 2.1 million people in the country with a population of 110 million have received both doses of a vaccine.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

