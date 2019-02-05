28 Afghan Security Officers Killed in Taliban Attack in Kunduz

Northern Kunduz province (Twitter)

At least 28 security personnel have been killed and 20 others wounded in a Taliban attack in northern Kunduz province, an official said on Tuesday.

Deputy Chairman of Provincial Council Safiullah Amiri told Pajhwok Afghan News the militants stormed a check-post in the Telawaki area of Kunduz City before dawn.

Twenty-five Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers and three local policemen were killed and 20 others wounded, he said, adding the clash erupted at 2am and lasted till 4am.

Meanwhile, area resident Mohammad Jan confirmed the fierce firefight and said 12 security personnel manning the check-post were killed and a tank torched by the assailants.

Provincial security officials have not yet commented on the clash, with Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claiming that 30 ANA personnel were killed and weapons and ammunitions captured by rebels.

