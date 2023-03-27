3 Children, 3 Adults shot dead at Nashville school

  1. Home
March 27th, 2023
3 Children, 3 Adults Kills by women in school
A woman opened fire at a private Christian grade school in Nashville

ALBAWABA A woman opened fire at a private Christian grade school in Nashville on Monday, killing three children and three adults, officials said.

The shooting unfolded at The Covenant School on Burton Hills Boulevard where officers "engaged" the attacker, described by Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake as a woman who appears to be a former student at the school.

The female shooter was then killed by police on the second floor of the school building at The Covenant School within 15 minutes of the first 911 call reporting that she had opened fire.

She entered the school through a side door on the first floor, police said, and she has not yet been identified.


A spokesman for Vanderbilt University Medical Center confirmed that three pediatric patients were taken to their facility, all having suffered gunshot wounds.

All three were pronounced dead after arrival, according to hospital spokesman John Howser.

 

