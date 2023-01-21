3 killed in clashes with separatist rebels in Thailand

ALBAWABA - Three were killed in clashes between policemen and separatist rebels in Thailand, police confirmed Saturday.

Thai forces encountered an armed separatist group in Narathiwat province when the shooting started, so the police had to respond resulting in three deaths, AFP reported.

local police chief Suthon Sukwiset said: "We discovered three M16s in their possession and have confiscated them."

The conflict with separatist rebels started in the country's southernmost provinces in 2004, leaving at least 7,000 people killed, as rebels call for independent rule.