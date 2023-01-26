3 killed in Jenin camp clashes

ALBAWABA - Three Palestinians were killed and dozens were wounded in an Israeli raid at the Jenin refugee camp on Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry reported.

It said many among the casualties were hurt when Israeli forces fired live bullets directly at them.

Clashes ensued between Palestinians and Israeli forces in the northern West Bank.

عاجل| وزيرة الصحة: "ارتقاء 3 شبان وعدد من الإصابات في مخيم جنين، والوضع هناك صعب ومعقد للغاية". pic.twitter.com/2t2bsA3M8o — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) January 26, 2023

The Red Crescent described the situation in Jenin Camp as "critical," adding that many of those injured were hard to be reached.

Israeli bulldozers raided the refugee camp destroying multiple cars. According to local media, Israeli forces fired tear gas at Jenin hospital resulting in a couple of suffocation cases among patients.

عاجل| وزارة الصحة: "إصابات بالاختناق بصفوف المرضى داخل مستشفى جنين الحكومي، إثر استهدافه من الاحتلال بقنابل الغاز". pic.twitter.com/LK8sz7j1mH — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) January 26, 2023

Tasnim news agency reported that an Israeli drone was targeted and destroyed amid ongoing unrest and clashes with Palestinian resistance groups in the camp.