3 killed in Jenin camp clashes

Published January 26th, 2023 - 07:29 GMT
Jenin refugee camp
Palestinian gunment take part in the funeral of Abdullah al-Ahmad, a doctor and a fighter killed during an Israeli raid earlier today, in the Jenin refugee camp near the city of the same name in the occupied West Bank, on October 14, 2022. (Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Three Palestinians were killed and dozens were wounded in an Israeli raid at the Jenin refugee camp on Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry reported.

It said many among the casualties were hurt when Israeli forces fired live bullets directly at them.

Clashes ensued between Palestinians and Israeli forces in the northern West Bank. 

The Red Crescent described the situation in Jenin Camp as "critical," adding that many of those injured were hard to be reached.

Israeli bulldozers raided the refugee camp destroying multiple cars. According to local media, Israeli forces fired tear gas at Jenin hospital resulting in a couple of suffocation cases among patients.

Tasnim news agency reported that an Israeli drone was targeted and destroyed amid ongoing unrest and clashes with Palestinian resistance groups in the camp.

