  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. One Palestinian Killed, Nine Injured in Israeli Raid on Jenin

One Palestinian Killed, Nine Injured in Israeli Raid on Jenin

Published September 28th, 2022 - 07:29 GMT
Jenin

One Palestinian was killed after being shot in the head during clashes with Israeli forces in the Jenin refugee camp on Wednesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Also ReadIsrael Forces Kill Two Palestinians After Raiding Their Home in Jenin Israel Forces Kill Two Palestinians After Raiding Their Home in Jenin

According to the ministry, 9 others were injured in the clashes in Jenin, two of which are critical.

Israeli forces raided Jenin on Wednesday morning and surrounded one of the houses there and announced killing two Palestinians. Forces also fired a rocket on the targeted house.

Tags:JeninRefugee campPalestineIsrael

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...