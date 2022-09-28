One Palestinian Killed, Nine Injured in Israeli Raid on Jenin

One Palestinian was killed after being shot in the head during clashes with Israeli forces in the Jenin refugee camp on Wednesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry, 9 others were injured in the clashes in Jenin, two of which are critical.

وزارة الصحة الفلسطينية: (تحديث الساعة 10:15): استشهاد مواطن (رصاصة في الرأس)، وإصابة 9 بجروح مختلفة، بينهم حالتان خطرتان (رصاص في الصدر)، خلال العدوان الإسرائيلي على #جنين pic.twitter.com/bui5Tku8Fh — Fehmi Shtewe (@FehmiShtewe) September 28, 2022