3 Palestinians killed in Israeli raid in Jenin

ALBAWABA - Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that at least three people were killed and 25 others were injured in the latest Israeli raid on the Jenin refugee camp on Monday.

Update

At least five people were confirmed dead by the Palestinian health ministry and 27 others were injured in Jenin, while a second man was found dead in Ramallah after being shot in the head at a checkpoint.

According to the ministry, seven of the injured are in serious condition. Among the deaths was the Palestinian man, identified as Samieh Firas Abu Wafa, 21.

Israeli forces have targeted multiple positions in Jenin city with missiles resulting in the death of three people.

The #Israeli army announced a large-scale operation at night in the West Bank - in the city of #Jenin. pic.twitter.com/9nUqMi3dvd — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 3, 2023

However, Israeli Spokesperson's Unit released a statement confirming an offense in Jenin on Sunday night. The Israeli army claimed that "seven suspects have been killed in the operation."

WAFA news reporter said that occupation forces, which surround the Jenin camp from various sides, prevented ambulances from entering the city to transport the injured to receive treatment.