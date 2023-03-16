3 Palestinians killed in Jenin

  1. Home
ALBAWABA - At least three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli raid in the West Bank city of Jenin Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement that there were "three martyrs who fell from the occupation (Israeli) bullets in Jenin" refugee camp.

Several Palestinians and Israelis have been killed in mounting violence that has swept across the West Bank and Israel since the beginning of the year. 

