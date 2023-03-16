3 Palestinians killed in Jenin

ALBAWABA - At least three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli raid in the West Bank city of Jenin Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement that there were "three martyrs who fell from the occupation (Israeli) bullets in Jenin" refugee camp.

محدَّث| الصحة: ثلاثة شــــــــــهداء برصاص الاحتلال في جنين. — شبكة قدس | عاجل (@Qudsn_Brk) March 16, 2023

Several Palestinians and Israelis have been killed in mounting violence that has swept across the West Bank and Israel since the beginning of the year.