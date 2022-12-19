3 security men killed, 5 injured in Jordan raid

ALBAWABA - At least three security forces were killed and five others were wounded during a raid on a suspect in the killing of Col. Abd al-Razzaq al-Dalabeh, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said.

According to the statement, 8 people were arrested in the operation and that investigations are underway to determine their connection with the violent riots in the southern Ma'an governorate, where Dalabeh was shot in the head as he spoke to rioters seeking to calm them down in Ma'an Al Husseiniya area.

The main suspect in Dalabeh's murder was also killed in the raid.

Last Thursday, the PSD mourned the death of the colonel, who served as deputy police director of Ma’an Governorate, where the government said a group of outlaws vandalized several areas in the governorate, damaging public property, as well as police and private vehicles.