3 Sudanese Army soldiers defect and join RSF

ALBAWABA - A video posted on the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) page on Twitter, rebranded as X, shows a number of Sudanese Armed Forces soldiers allegedly announcing their defection from the army and pledging allegiance to the RSF.

The video was accompanied by a statement that supports the RSF allegations, reading: "In response to the call of Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, and in response to the aspirations of the Sudanese people yearning for freedom, peace, justice, and democracy; Today, 65 honorable members of the armed forces, including 3 officers, announced their joining the Rapid Support Forces in the Omdurman sector".