3 Sudanese Army soldiers defect and join RSF

Published August 15th, 2023 - 07:50 GMT
RSF
An image grab taken from a handout video posted on the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) page on Twitter, rebranded as X, on July 28, 2023 shows its commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo addressing RSF fighters at an undisclosed location. (Photo by Rapid Support Forces (RSF) / AFP)

ALBAWABA - A video posted on the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) page on Twitter, rebranded as X, shows a number of Sudanese Armed Forces soldiers allegedly announcing their defection from the army and pledging allegiance to the RSF.

The video was accompanied by a statement that supports the RSF allegations, reading: "In response to the call of Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, and in response to the aspirations of the Sudanese people yearning for freedom, peace, justice, and democracy; Today, 65 honorable members of the armed forces, including 3 officers, announced their joining the Rapid Support Forces in the Omdurman sector". 

