3 tourists stabbed for taking pictures in Puerto Rico

ALBAWABA - Three tourists were stabbed in Puerto Rico for taking pictures when they were told not to, media sources revealed on Monday.

According to reports, the tourists were identified as Wallace Alonso Florence, Carlos Sánchez Brown, and Jackson Brandom Tremayne, all are Americans in their 30s.

The confrontation began when one of the tourists, who lives in South Carolina, began filming a mobile hamburger cart and was told to stop and leave the area, police said.https://t.co/SZcSDZlaVd — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 7, 2023

Tremayne, from Georgia, was stabbed six times and is one of two victims that is still hospitalized, CBC News said.

The tourists were using their mobiles to take pictures in the La Perla neighborhood when they were told to stop, according to the San Juan Municipal Police and NotiCentro Digital.

When they refused, the three were then attacked and chased into Old San Juan, where they were stabbed.

According to the police, they were filming a mobile hamburger cart and were told to stop and leave the area.