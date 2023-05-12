31 killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza

ALBAWABA - Palestinian Ministry of Health said that number of deaths in the four-day Israeli offensive in Gaza Strip jumped to 31 people.

According to the ministry, 36 children and 21 women were killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza.

It further added that 106 citizens were injured.

Israeli Defense Forces started an offense against Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) militants on Tuesday killing three leaders.

PIJ also carried out attacks and fired rockets toward Israel. Rockets have reached an area close to Jerusalem for the first time in four days of fighting, BBC reported on Friday.

Media outlets said that a rocket fired from Gaza landed near the Jewish settlement of Bat Ayin in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli's Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance service announced earlier the death of one Israeli and the injure of five others by a Gaza rocket fire.

Meanwhile, Egyptian authorities engaged in talks with the aim to reach a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian group.

Israeli media said that politician Yair Lapid visited the emergency military headquarters in the town of Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza border amid ongoing clashes.