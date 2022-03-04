33 Civilians Killed by Russian Airstrikes in Ukraine’s Chernihiv

At least 33 civilians were reportedly killed Thursday in Russian airstrikes in the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine said the Russian army carried out airstrikes on civilian structures in Chernihiv.

Buildings were demolished and bodies were retrieved from the rubble.

Also, 18 civilians were injured and search and rescue efforts were suspended because of the intensification of the attacks, it said.

The Russian army hit fuel tanks in the city early Thursday.

Russia's war on Ukraine, which began Feb. 24, has been met with international outrage, with the European Union, US and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, according to the UN Refugee Agency.