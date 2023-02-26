  1. Home
  3. 38 killed in fierce fighting in Somaliland

Published February 26th, 2023 - 08:29 GMT
3D Illustration of the waving flag on a pole of country Somaliland.
Image by Shutterstock.
ALBAWABA - At least 38 people were killed in intense fighting in the city of Las Anod, authorities said.

Saturday's fighting is fiercest since 2007 in a running territorial conflict between the self-proclaimed republic of Somaliland and the semi-autonomous Puntland region of Somalia in the northern Horn of Africa.

Somaliland troops allegedly attacked Las Anod with heavy artillery, a leader of Puntland’s Sool, Sanaag and Cayn (SSC) militia told the DPA in Las Anod, The Times Hub reported. It said the attack was massive and, therefore, it predicted that the death toll to rise.

 
Somaliland foreign ministry condemned the violence in a statement carried on Twitter.
 
The conflict comes after the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) reported last week at least that 150 were killed and another 600 people were injured in the clashes in the disputed city in recent weeks, Social Bites reported.
 

Clashes broke out Feb. 6 between forces from the self-proclaimed Somaliland and militant groups in Las Anod, the administrative center of the Sool region.

Somaliland is Somalia, which is considered a semi-autonomous region, not recognized by any country in the world or by the United Nations.

It maintains cordial relations with many neighboring countries, especially Ethiopia, and is largely considered one of the most stable places in the Horn of Africa.

