38 killed in fierce fighting in Somaliland

ALBAWABA - At least 38 people were killed in intense fighting in the city of Las Anod, authorities said.

Saturday's fighting is fiercest since 2007 in a running territorial conflict between the self-proclaimed republic of Somaliland and the semi-autonomous Puntland region of Somalia in the northern Horn of Africa.

Fighting in Las Anod town in eastern Somaliland has killed at least 38 people and injured more than 130 others. Conflict continues to take a heavy toll on the stablest and most stable part of Somalia. pic.twitter.com/AZED5cneHD — Peter Kagwanja (@profkagwanja) February 8, 2023

Somaliland troops allegedly attacked Las Anod with heavy artillery, a leader of Puntland’s Sool, Sanaag and Cayn (SSC) militia told the DPA in Las Anod, The Times Hub reported. It said the attack was massive and, therefore, it predicted that the death toll to rise.

𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 pic.twitter.com/ghgf1hFZtJ — MFA Somaliland (@somalilandmfa) February 25, 2023

Somaliland foreign ministry condemned the violence in a statement carried on Twitter.

The conflict comes after the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) reported last week at least that 150 were killed and another 600 people were injured in the clashes in the disputed city in recent weeks, Social Bites reported.

Clashes broke out Feb. 6 between forces from the self-proclaimed Somaliland and militant groups in Las Anod, the administrative center of the Sool region.

1/ Commander Gen. Yusuf Quute of SSC civil defense forces briefs the media on latest in #Laascaanood and sends a message to Ina Canbaashe, the defeated Somaliland commander now on the run: "My close kin, you made some very bad decisions!" pic.twitter.com/t4IdTYVI5c — Daljir Media (@radiodaljir) February 26, 2023

Somaliland is Somalia, which is considered a semi-autonomous region, not recognized by any country in the world or by the United Nations.

It maintains cordial relations with many neighboring countries, especially Ethiopia, and is largely considered one of the most stable places in the Horn of Africa.