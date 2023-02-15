39 killed in Panama migrant bus crash

  1. Home
Published February 15th, 2023 - 04:03 GMT
bus crash
Graphic content / This handout picture released by Panama Chiriqui's Firefighters shows the aftermath of a bus transporting migrant people crashed in Gualaca, Panama on February 15, 2023. (Photo by Panama Chiriqui's Firefighters / AFP)

ALBAWABA - A bus with 66 passengers aboard crashed in Panama, killing at least 39 migrants early Wednesday, media outlets reported

The migrants were riding the bus in western Panama when it fell off a cliff, killing 39 and injuring 20, authorities said.

Officials did not immediately report the nationalities of the immigrants, but the authorities said earlier they were expecting migrants from Colombia.

The director of Panama’s National Immigration Service Samira Gozaine said that it appeared that the bus driver had passed the entrance to a shelter and when he tried to turn around to get back on the highway, the bus collided with another bus and went off the cliff, ABC reported.

