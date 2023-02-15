39 killed in Panama migrant bus crash

ALBAWABA - A bus with 66 passengers aboard crashed in Panama, killing at least 39 migrants early Wednesday, media outlets reported.

The migrants were riding the bus in western Panama when it fell off a cliff, killing 39 and injuring 20, authorities said.

🇵🇦 | URGENTE: Al menos 33 muertos al caer un autobús con migrantes por un precipicio en Panamá, reporta EFE. — Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) February 15, 2023

Officials did not immediately report the nationalities of the immigrants, but the authorities said earlier they were expecting migrants from Colombia.

The director of Panama’s National Immigration Service Samira Gozaine said that it appeared that the bus driver had passed the entrance to a shelter and when he tried to turn around to get back on the highway, the bus collided with another bus and went off the cliff, ABC reported.