3rd Israeli soldier killed on Egypt-Israel border

Published June 3rd, 2023 - 10:56 GMT
Egypt-Israel border
An Israeli soldier takes part in a military exercise near Moshav Kidmat Tsvi in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights on April 3, 2023. (Photo by JALAA MAREY / AFP)

ALBAWABA - A third Israeli soldier was killed amid clashes on the Egypt-Israel border on Saturday, local Israeli media outlets reported.

This comes after Israeli army announced death of two Israeli soldiers in a shooting attack on the border earlier on Saturday.

Israeli army announced killing the person, who opened fire killing two Israeli forces on the Egypt-Israel border on Saturday morning.

Two soldiers, one male and one female, were killed in a "security incident" on the Israeli-Egyptian border.

The Israeli army is now conducting search operation to secure the area after the incident.

Shortly after the shooting attack, Israeli army forces confirmed exchanging fire with a person who killed two Israeli solders on the border with Egypt.

