3rd Israeli soldier killed on Egypt-Israel border

ALBAWABA - A third Israeli soldier was killed amid clashes on the Egypt-Israel border on Saturday, local Israeli media outlets reported.

This comes after Israeli army announced death of two Israeli soldiers in a shooting attack on the border earlier on Saturday.

Israeli army announced killing the person, who opened fire killing two Israeli forces on the Egypt-Israel border on Saturday morning.

The Israeli army is now conducting search operation to secure the area after the incident.

