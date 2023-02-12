3rd object shot down in North American airspace

ALBAWABA - An unidentified object was shot down in Canadian territory close to the country's border with the United States, the third time in a week that U.S. jet fighter have taken down objects in North American airspace.

Saturday's action was ordered by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, according to the New York Times.

Breaking News: A U.S. jet shot down an unidentified flying object over Canada, acting on the orders of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canadian and American officials said. https://t.co/o2Q2gHZvrs — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 11, 2023

It was not immediately clear if the unidentified object was linked to China's spy balloon, which was shot down last week by U.S. Air Force F-22 fighter jets off South Carolina's coast.

On Friday, another unidentified object was shot down in Alaska airspace by a US F-22.

Two UFOs shot down in 2 Days: One over Alaska yesterday, the other over Canada in the last few hours.



Pilots from yesterday’s event reported the object “interfered with their sensors”, also claiming to see no identifiable propulsion on the object.https://t.co/Z1eia63T7v — Brandon Fugal (@BrandonFugal) February 11, 2023