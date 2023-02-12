  1. Home
  3. 3rd object shot down in North American airspace

Published February 12th, 2023 - 07:21 GMT
US fighter jets shoot down object in Canadian airspace

ALBAWABA - An unidentified object was shot down in Canadian territory close to the country's border with the United States, the third time in a week that U.S. jet fighter have taken down objects in North American airspace.

Saturday's action was ordered by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, according to the New York Times.

It was not immediately clear if the unidentified object was linked to China's spy balloon, which was shot down last week by  U.S. Air Force F-22 fighter jets off South Carolina's coast.

On Friday, another unidentified object was shot down in Alaska airspace by a US F-22.

 

