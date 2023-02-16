4 Iraqi soldiers killed in raid on suspected ISIS site

  1. Home
Published February 16th, 2023 - 03:05 GMT
Iraqi army soldiers deploy to guard the entrance of the high-security Green Zone in the capital Baghdad on August 30, 2022 after the withdrawal of supporters of Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr from the area. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Four Iraqi soldiers were killed during a raid on suspected ISIS fighters north of Baghdad on Thursday, according to the security forces.

According to the Iraqi government, an army unit launched a "raid on a hideout of IS terrorists" in Tarmiya province and killed three "terrorists, one of whom was wearing an explosive belt".

Iraqi security forces released a statement: "Two officers and two soldiers" were also killed when the device was detonated, the statement said.

In 2017, Iraq announced to defeat ISIS, the militant group, but members and sleeper cells continue to operate in various parts of the country. However, forces continue their operations against the group.

