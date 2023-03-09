  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Israel kills 4 Palestinians in Jenin

Israel kills 4 Palestinians in Jenin

Published March 9th, 2023 - 08:41 GMT
three Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli border police in in the occupied West Bank on March 9, 2023
(Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Israeli occupation forces shot dead three Palestinian men in a car in the West Bank city of Jenin on Thursday, according to the Health Ministry. 

The men were identified as Sufyan Fakhoury, 25, Nayef Malaisha, 25, and Ahmed Fashafsha, 22.

In a related development earlier, a 14-year-old boy died of wounds he sustained Tuesday from Israeli gunfire during a raid in Jenin, the ministry said in a statement.

Local media outlets reported that an exchange of fire between Palestinian fighters and Israeli forces ensued. 

Tags:PalestiniansIsraellocal mediaJeninWest Bank

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...