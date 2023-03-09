Israel kills 4 Palestinians in Jenin

ALBAWABA - Israeli occupation forces shot dead three Palestinian men in a car in the West Bank city of Jenin on Thursday, according to the Health Ministry.

مراسل #الجزيرة يروي آخر التفاصيل المتعلقة باغتيال قوة إسرائيلية خاصة 3 شبان فلسطينيين في بلدة #جبع جنوب #جنين pic.twitter.com/mrWPohhHKD — قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) March 9, 2023

The men were identified as Sufyan Fakhoury, 25, Nayef Malaisha, 25, and Ahmed Fashafsha, 22.

In a related development earlier, a 14-year-old boy died of wounds he sustained Tuesday from Israeli gunfire during a raid in Jenin, the ministry said in a statement.

مقتل 4 فلسطينيين برصاص الجيش الإسرائيلي شمالي الضفةhttps://t.co/nmwnVTD1bg pic.twitter.com/K09lqB27oz — يني شفق العربية (@YeniSafakArabic) March 9, 2023

Local media outlets reported that an exchange of fire between Palestinian fighters and Israeli forces ensued.