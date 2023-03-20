4 soldiers killed in Colombian helicopter crash

ALBAWABA - Four soldiers were killed in a military helicopter crash in Colombia.

Four soldiers were killed in a military helicopter crash in Colombia, Sunday, after it fell from the sky into trees, in Quibdo, capital of Colombia's Chocó province, according to the Colombian President, Gustavo Petro.

The president announced the crash incident on his Twitter account in Spanish, while ALBAWABA translated the tweet into English.

Hace pocos minutos se precipitó un helicóptero del Ejército en Quibdó que cumplía labores de abastecimiento. He dado la orden a las autoridades desplazarse inmediatamente a la zona para atender la emergencia e investigar las causas de lo sucedido. — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) March 19, 2023

He said that a helicopter that was transporting supplies had crashed, and that he had given the "order to the authorities to move immediately to the area to deal with the emergency and investigate the causes of what happened".

Petro followed that tweet with another, declaring that there were no survivors in the crash, and offered his condolences to the families of the victims.

Con tristeza lamento informar que no hubo sobrevivientes en el accidente aéreo en Quibdó. Acompaño a las familias del CT. Héctor Jerez, TE. Julieth García, SS. Johan Orozco y SS. Ruben Leguizamon en este doloroso momento. No los dejaremos solos. — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) March 19, 2023

The reasons for the crash are still unknown until now, but the investigation is still underway in order to find out the incident's circumstances.

Social networking sites' users shared short videos showing the moment the helicopter crashed, amid panic from the people who were present in the area surrounding the accident.

We leave you with the video :