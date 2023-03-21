4 Syrians kills for celebrating Nowruz

ALBAWABA At least four people killed, and three others wounded by Turkish-backed fighters, a family of Kurds celebrating the festival of Nowruz in northern Syria on Monday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, with based in Britain.

The Kurdish men had lit a fire near their home to celebrate Nowruz.

The fighters then “opened fire on the citizens in cold blood, ” killing four people and wounding three others, “all from the same family.

The shooting happened at a village near the town of Jindayris, Aleppo province, in an area outside of the Damascus government's control that was badly hit by last month's devastating earthquake.



What is Nowruz celebration ?

More than 300 million people celebrate Nowruz every year, Nowruz is the Iranian or Persian New Year celebrated by various ethnicities worldwide.



It is a festival based on the Iranian Solar Hijri calendar, on the spring equinox on or around 21 March on the Gregorian calendar.



The countries that celebrate are Iran, Afghanistan, and the Kurdish regions of Iraq, Turkey and Syria, and throughout Central Asia.

"عيد النوروز هو احتفال بالتراث الثقافي الغني للبشرية وتنوعها. وفرصة - لنا جميعا - للاسترشاد بقيمه المتمثلة في السلام والحوار والتضامن."



--الأمين العام @antonioguterres في رسالة بمناسبة يوم نوروز الدوليhttps://t.co/y1wgh32win pic.twitter.com/jaShUacweT — الأمم المتحدة (@UNarabic) March 21, 2023

Related customs include jumping over bonfires in the streets while chanting: “Give me your red color, take my yellow color.”

This symbolizes how the fire takes away the yellow of sickness and gives back the red of health and warmth.

In recent years, firecrackers have become more frequent, much to the annoyance of some participants.

