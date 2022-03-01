40-Mile-Long Russian Military Convoy on Outskirts of Kiev

ALBAWABA - Russian military convoy reaches the outskirts of the Ukraine capital Kiev.

Satellite imagery of the Russian military convoy on the outskirts of Kiev that stretched for at least 15 km, in some places even in 4 rows.

The Daily Mail reports that the convoy is 40 miles long and consists of Russian tanks and armored vehicles and have originally set out from Belarus in the north of Ukraine and where more than 140,000 Russian troops have been stationed at.

A Russian military convoy travelling towards the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv has grown from being 17 miles long earlier on February 28 to 40 miles, a satellite company has said, Daily Mail reported.

The London daily states: A Russian military convoy traveling towards the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv has grown from being 17 miles long earlier on Monday to 40 miles, a satellite company has said, as U.S. officials warned that the city could be the scene of a siege and ugly urban warfare.