  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. 40-Mile-Long Russian Military Convoy on Outskirts of Kiev

40-Mile-Long Russian Military Convoy on Outskirts of Kiev

Published March 1st, 2022 - 08:12 GMT
Smoke rises from a Russian tank
Smoke rises from a Russian tank destroyed by Ukrainian forces in the self-proclaimed republic in Luhansk. Photograph: Anatolii Stepanov/AFP/Getty Images

ALBAWABA - Russian military convoy reaches the outskirts of the Ukraine capital Kiev. 

The Daily Mail reports that the convoy is 40 miles long and consists of Russian tanks and armored vehicles and have originally set out from Belarus in the north of Ukraine and where more than 140,000 Russian troops have been stationed at.

The London daily states: A Russian military convoy traveling towards the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv has grown from being 17 miles long earlier on Monday to 40 miles, a satellite company has said, as U.S. officials warned that the city could be the scene of a siege and ugly urban warfare.

Tags:UkrainerussianKievBelarus

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...