Half-million Britons go on mass strikes

ALBAWABA – More than 500,000 workers went on mass strikes across Britain on Wednesday in what is labelled as the most popular walk out in more than one decade.

Seven unions said they intend to take part in the general strike over seven random days, the first of which is Wednesday.

The move follows a high cost of living and soring inflation. The workers are also demanding higher wages to cope with the rising prices.

The National Education Union announced that the strikes across England and Wales will take place in February and March, with Feb. 1 being the first day. The walkout comprises teachers, public sector employees, university lecturers, train and bus drivers and security guards. Nurses, paramedics, emergency communications staff and other health care workers are also expected to take part. Previously, workers in the British Fire Department have also voted overwhelmingly in favor of going on strike.

In anticipation of the strike, schools were closed and the army was put on alert to provide assistance at the borders.

Paul Nowak, Secretary-General of the Trade Union Congress, noted that the living conditions of workers participating in the strike have deteriorated due to low wages. He pointed out that the government should raise salaries.

The British government, which faced labor strikes in the past few months, argued that a general strike will disrupt services and inflict heavy economic losses. Instead, it urged dialogue.

The International Monetary Fund said in its World Economic Outlook report released on Monday that Britain will be the only "advanced economy" to shrink by 0.6 percent this year.