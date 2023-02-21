  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. 5.1 earthquake jolts Iran

5.1 earthquake jolts Iran

Published February 21st, 2023 - 07:18 GMT
Breaking News
Template

ALBAWABA - A 5.1-magnitude quaked jolted southern Iran Tuesday, the UAE's National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said.

The quake struck at 10:05 a.m. (UAE time).

The Iran tremor came hours after two earthquakes hit southern Turkey and northern Syria, destroying buildings. There was no word immediately on casualties.

On Feb. 6, a massive 7.8-magnitude quake struck southern Turkey and northern Syria, killing more than 46,000 people and wounding thousands of others.

 

Tags:IranearthquakeTurkeySyria

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...