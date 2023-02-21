5.1 earthquake jolts Iran

ALBAWABA - A 5.1-magnitude quaked jolted southern Iran Tuesday, the UAE's National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said.

The quake struck at 10:05 a.m. (UAE time).

A 5.1 Magnitude Earthquake on Richter scale is recorded in South of Iran at 10:05, 21/02/2023 "UAE time” According to the NCM “National Seismic Network” — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) February 21, 2023

The Iran tremor came hours after two earthquakes hit southern Turkey and northern Syria, destroying buildings. There was no word immediately on casualties.

On Feb. 6, a massive 7.8-magnitude quake struck southern Turkey and northern Syria, killing more than 46,000 people and wounding thousands of others.