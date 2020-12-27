A 5.3 Quake Shakes Eastern Turkey

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake has shaken eastern Turkey on Sunday morning, just weeks after a deadly quake killed 116 people.

The powerful quake rocked the Elazig province and several neighbouring provinces in eastern Turkey.

Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu tweeted there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Powerful 5.3 magnitude earthquake rocks eastern Turkey just weeks after deadly quake killed 116 https://t.co/isAUVPqykH — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) December 27, 2020

'There is nothing negative so far. All our teams continue their examinations on the ground,' Mr Soylu tweeted.

The quake struck at 9.37am local time and Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate said it was felt in several neighboring provinces.

Turkish media said the earthquake was also felt in Malatya, Diyarbakir and Sanliurfa provinces.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck eastern Turkey on Sunday, the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said, while the interior minister said there were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage. https://t.co/vOYuKsL5kB — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) December 27, 2020

Turkey is crisscrossed by major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

In January, a 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Elazig, killing 41 people in that province and neighboring Malatya.

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said a magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook eastern Turkey on Sunday, with no immediate reports of injuries or severe damage. #Turkey #AFAD @HilalKaplanEng @ElifAhmetTurkey pic.twitter.com/yHxUePGIxp — Bermuda News Network (@bermuda_news) December 27, 2020

Another deadly 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck the western port city of Izmir in October, toppling buildings and killing 116 people.

It also triggered a small tsunami which flooded streets in Seferihisar, Turkey.

Turkey's worst quake in decades came in 1999, when a pair of strong earthquakes struck northwest Turkey with a magnitude of 7.6, killing around 18,000 people.

This article has been adapted from its original source.