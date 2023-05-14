530 civilians killed in Sudan since clashes broke

ALBAWABA - 530 civilians have been killed since clashes broke out between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces in April, according to the Sudan Doctors Syndicate.

"The total number of deaths is 530, while the total number of injuries is 2,948", said the syndicate.

However, the number of injuries and deaths is expected to be even higher, especially since it is difficult for civilians to reach hospitals in light of the current circumstances.

"أطباء السودان": مقتل 530 مدنيا منذ بدء الاشتباكات- جي بي سي نيوز https://t.co/esZyOhP8Ee — jbc news (@jbcnews) May 14, 2023

The syndicate revealed that "59 hospitals have stopped due to clashes, 17 hospitals have been bombed, and 20 hospitals have been subjected to forced eviction."

Since last April 15, clashes have erupted in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, and other cities, between the army led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commonly known as Hemedti.